WRN Daily: Manitowoc to cut ties with Flock Safety, Milwaukee County supervisor also wants Flock out of parks

The City of Manitowoc will not renew its contract with Flock Safety. Manitowoc Mayor Justin Nichols issued a statement saying that the city has notified the company and asked Flock to remove the cameras installed under their agreement as soon as possible. He said that Flock owned the cameras in the city, which is why […] Source: WRN.com







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