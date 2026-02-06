WRN Daily: lawmakers hear testimony on cryptocurrency kiosk scam legislation

Wisconsin lawmakers are weighing new legislation aimed at curbing a surge in cryptocurrency kiosk scams, a type of fraud that has increasingly targeted vulnerable residents across the state. At a Capitol hearing Thursday, Greenfield resident Karin Schmeling shared testimony about becoming a victim of one of those scams. Schmeling told lawmakers the experience went far […] Source: WRN.com







