Trump's aggressive tactics force a reckoning between local leaders and Washington
Local leaders across the U.S. describe an increasingly hostile relationship with Washington, driven by President Donald Trump’s immigration policies. Federal officers remain in Minneapolis despite local opposition, highlighting the growing divide. Local leaders feel pressured by federal priorities, affecting trust…
Source: LacrosseTribune.com
-
WRN Daily: lawmakers hear testimony on cryptocurrency kiosk scam legislation
by Sean Maloney on February 6, 2026 at 12:05 PM
Wisconsin lawmakers are weighing new legislation aimed at curbing a surge in cryptocurrency kiosk scams, a type of fraud that has increasingly targeted vulnerable residents across the state. At a Capitol hearing Thursday, Greenfield resident Karin […]
-
Wisconsin AM News Summary
by Sean Maloney on February 6, 2026 at 12:05 PM
Bill would ban marriages to AI systems (MADISON) You may love AI, but legislation in Wisconsin is looking to keep people from marrying it. Before you say that’s ridiculous, consider this…Nearly one-third of U.S. adults report having had […]
-
Wisconsin AM Sports
by Bill Ostrowski on February 6, 2026 at 12:02 PM
The Winter Olympics officially kickoff this afternoon with opening ceremonies – The U.S. women’s hockey team opened the games yesterday with a 5-1 win over Czechia – Giannis Antetokounmpo is staying put, but the Bucks did make one […]
-
Wisconsin PM News Summary
by Ted Ehlen on February 5, 2026 at 7:00 PM
Armed man shot and killed by Milwaukee police Tuesday identified (MILWAUKEE) The armed man shot and killed by Milwaukee police Tuesday evening is identified. Joshua Wippert’s mother told Milwaukee media that her 38-year-old son was shot by […]
-
Wisconsin AM Sports
by Bill Ostrowski on February 5, 2026 at 12:06 PM
With the NBA Trade Deadline coming this afternoon, there’s still no deal involving the Bucks and Giannis Antetokounmpo – The Bucks won their 2nd straight, beating New Orleans in OT – Packers GM Brian Gutekunst met with reporters in […]
-
WRN Daily: Johnson opposes Trump call to take over elections but supports national...
by Bob Hague on February 5, 2026 at 12:05 PM
Wisconsin Republican’s U.S. Senator doesn’t agree with President Donald Trump’s call for Republicans to nationalize elections. Ron Johnson was asked to comment on the president’s remarks during a telephone town hall on […]
-
Wisconsin AM News Summary
by Sean Maloney on February 5, 2026 at 12:05 PM
Lawmakers withholding DPI funding over spending at Dells resort (MADISON) State lawmakers delay a funding request from the Department of Public Instruction. The Joint Committee on Finance on Tuesday tapped the brakes on $1 million in additional […]
-
Juneau County Arrest Summary 2-4-26
by WRJC WebMaster on February 4, 2026 at 8:56 PM
-
Local Prep Scores from Tuesday 2/3
by WRJC WebMaster on February 4, 2026 at 6:17 PM
Girls Basketball Bangor 53 Royall 44 Mauston 72 La Crosse Logan 28 Brookwood 53 New Lisbon 36 Cashton 47 Necedah 19 Hillsboro 63 Wonewoc-Center 52 Westfield 64 Adams-Friendship 56 Berlin 46 Omro 43 Highland 62 Highland 44 West Salem 62 Tomah 40 […]
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.