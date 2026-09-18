WRN Daily: Lawmakers call for more PSC review of controversial power line projects
State lawmakers want the Wisconsin Public Service Commission to have more time to review major transmission line projects. This as two large projects advance toward PSC review. Tim Woodhouse leads the coalition opposing the 140 mile long, 765 kilovolt Maribell line that would traverse Southwestern Wisconsin’s Driftless Region. “We’ve been thrown into a David and […] Source: WRN.com
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Wisconsin PM Sports
by bscott@wrn.com on September 18, 2026 at 6:30 PM
The Packers wrapped up the practice week and will face the Jets in New York on Sunday – The football Badgers shoot for their second straight win, hosting Eastern Michigan tomorrow – The Brewers open a 3-game series in Baltimore tonight, […]
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WRN Daily: Lawmakers call for more PSC review of controversial power line projects
by bhague@wrn.com on September 18, 2026 at 12:05 PM
State lawmakers want the Wisconsin Public Service Commission to have more time to review major transmission line projects. This as two large projects advance toward PSC review. Tim Woodhouse leads the coalition opposing the 140 mile long, 765 […]
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Wisconsin AM News Summary
by rneupert@learfield.com on September 18, 2026 at 12:05 PM
Brown County task force cuts opioid deaths by half since 2022 (GREEN BAY) Brown County leaders are sharing progress made in the fight against fentanyl and opioid misuse since 2022. Brown County Sheriff Todd Delain noted his department’s […]
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Wisconsin AM Sports
by bscott@wrn.com on September 18, 2026 at 11:03 AM
The Brewers dropped their series finale at Pittsburgh on Thursday – The Packers look to avoid their first 0-2 start since 2006 – The Bills opened their new stadium with a 41-31 win over the Detroit Lions – The Wisconsin […]
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Titletown Report
by bscott@wrn.com on September 18, 2026 at 10:14 AM
After being hit 18 times by the Vikings last week, Packers QB Jordan Love still has faith in his offensive line – TE Tucker Kraft on trying to end a 6-game losing streak dating back to last season – Will the Packers be dealing all-season […]
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Titletown Report
by bscott@wrn.com on September 18, 2026 at 8:00 AM
After being hit 18 times by the Vikings last week, Packers QB Jordan Love still has faith in his offensive line – TE Tucker Kraft on trying to end a 6-game losing streak dating back to last season – Will the Packers be dealing all-season […]
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Wisconsin PM Sports
by bscott@wrn.com on September 17, 2026 at 8:20 PM
The Brewers dropped their series finale in Pittsburgh, 7-4 this afternoon – The Packers face the Jets in New York on Sunday, trying to end a 6-game losing streak dating back to last season – The Wisconsin Badger basketball team is still […]
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Wisconsin PM News Summary
by rneupert@learfield.com on September 17, 2026 at 7:05 PM
Sun Prairie to end contract with Flock Safety (SUN PRAIRIE) Another Madison suburb is dropping Flock Safety. Add Sun Prairie to the list of communities cutting contracts with the security company. The city announced Wednesday it will not renew its […]
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Wisconsin AM Sports
by bscott@wrn.com on September 17, 2026 at 2:35 PM
The Brewers came from behind to beat the Pirates 5-4 – The Packers offensive line is looking to bounce back from their dismal showing against the Vikings – The Badger men’s basketball team signaled the move to the start of […]
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