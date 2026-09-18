WRN Daily: Lawmakers call for more PSC review of controversial power line projects

State lawmakers want the Wisconsin Public Service Commission to have more time to review major transmission line projects. This as two large projects advance toward PSC review. Tim Woodhouse leads the coalition opposing the 140 mile long, 765 kilovolt Maribell line that would traverse Southwestern Wisconsin’s Driftless Region. “We’ve been thrown into a David and […] Source: WRN.com







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