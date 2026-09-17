WRN Daily: State health officials ready to contain measles in central Wisconsin

A new case of measles in Central Wisconsin means more work for the Department of Health Services. Dr. Ryan Westergaard says health officials have been able to focus on containing a series of community outbreaks in Southwestern Wisconsin. Westergaard says the new case in Marathon County will require D H S to mobilize in order to […] Source: WRN.com







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