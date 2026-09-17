WRN Daily: State health officials ready to contain measles in central Wisconsin
A new case of measles in Central Wisconsin means more work for the Department of Health Services. Dr. Ryan Westergaard says health officials have been able to focus on containing a series of community outbreaks in Southwestern Wisconsin. Westergaard says the new case in Marathon County will require D H S to mobilize in order to […] Source: WRN.com
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Wisconsin AM Sports
by bscott@wrn.com on September 17, 2026 at 2:35 PM
The Brewers came from behind to beat the Pirates 5-4 – The Packers offensive line is looking to bounce back from their dismal showing against the Vikings – The Badger men’s basketball team signaled the move to the start of […]
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WRN Daily: State health officials ready to contain measles in central Wisconsin
by rneupert@learfield.com on September 17, 2026 at 12:09 PM
A new case of measles in Central Wisconsin means more work for the Department of Health Services. Dr. Ryan Westergaard says health officials have been able to focus on containing a series of community outbreaks in Southwestern Wisconsin. […]
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Wisconsin AM News Summary
by Sean.Maloney@learfield.com on September 17, 2026 at 12:05 PM
Three more Wisconsin cities drop Flock contracts (UNDATED) Three more Wisconsin cities end Flock camera contracts. The Oconomowoc (o-CAHNA-mo-WOCK) Common Council voted 5-2 Tuesday night to end the city’s contract for six cameras, due to […]
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Wisconsin AM Sports
by bscott@wrn.com on September 17, 2026 at 11:08 AM
The Brewers came from behind to beat the Pirates 5-4 – The Packers offensive line is looking to bounce back from their dismal showing against the Vikings – The Badger men’s basketball team signaled the move to the start of […]
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Wisconsin AM Sports
by bscott@wrn.com on September 17, 2026 at 11:06 AM
The Brewers came from behind to beat the Pirates 5-4 – The Packers offensive line is looking to bounce back from their dismal showing against the Vikings – The Badger men’s basketball team signaled the move to the start of […]
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Titletown Report
by bscott@wrn.com on September 17, 2026 at 11:01 AM
Packers captain Zaire Franklin is putting the Vikings loss in the rearview mirror as preparations are underway for Sunday’s game in New York against the Jets. – Keisean Nixon was battling for his job during training camp and […]
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Wisconsin PM News Summary
by rneupert@learfield.com on September 16, 2026 at 7:05 PM
Fire, vandalism at Superior Enbridge offices (SUPERIOR) A fire and vandalism at an Enbridge Energy office in Superior. Fire crews responded to the Canadian energy company’s offices early Monday morning to reports of visible smoke and flames. […]
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Wisconsin PM Sports
by bscott@wrn.com on September 16, 2026 at 5:34 PM
The Brewers send Logan Henderson to the mound tonight after they won their fourth straight Central Division title last night, beating Pittsburgh 5-1 – The Packers are back on the practice field today. How will the offensive line respond […]
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Local Prep Scores from Tuesday 9/15
by WRJC WebMaster on September 16, 2026 at 2:52 PM
Volleyball Wonewoc-Center 3 Brookwood 1 Bangor 3 Royall 1 Hillsboro 3 New Lisbon 1 (Michelle Hora 7kills 3blocks 12digs 16assists) Cashton defeated Necedah Tomah 3 Sparta 0 Wisconsin Dells 3 Waupaca 2 Boys Soccer Black River Falls 5 Mauston 1 […]
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