UW Journalism School Director on White House press corps
A UW journalism professor says there’s a lot of uncertainty in the White House press corps, where the major networks are standing with CNN, declining to replace its White House pool crew after the Trump administration barred the network. Michael Wagner is the Director of the UW School of Journalism and Mass Communication. “More than […] Source: WRN.com
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Wisconsin AM News Summary
by rneupert@learfield.com on September 22, 2026 at 12:05 PM
Baraboo man found guilty for threats against schools, public officials (BARABOO) A Baraboo man convicted of online threats. According to online court records, a Sauk County jury on Thursday found 66-year-old Kerry Martin guilty of 19 counts of […]
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UW Journalism School Director on White House press corps
by bhague@wrn.com on September 22, 2026 at 12:05 PM
A UW journalism professor says there’s a lot of uncertainty in the White House press corps, where the major networks are standing with CNN, declining to replace its White House pool crew after the Trump administration barred the network. […]
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Wisconsin AM Sports
by bscott@wrn.com on September 22, 2026 at 11:10 AM
The Brewers open the final week of the regular season at Philadelphia tonight. Their magic number to clinch a first round playoff bye is one. – The Rams closed out week 2 of the NFL season with a 28-6 win over the […]
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Wisconsin AM Sports
by bscott@wrn.com on September 22, 2026 at 11:06 AM
The Brewers open the final week of the regular season at Philadelphia tonight. Their magic number to clinch a first round playoff bye is one. – The Rams closed out week 2 of the NFL season with a 28-6 win over the […]
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Titletown Report
by bscott@wrn.com on September 22, 2026 at 8:00 AM
The Packers offense has struggled in the first two weeks of the season. Poor offensive line play and penalties are a big reason why. — Special teams has been one of the strong suits so far. Returner Skyy Moore is […]
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Wisconsin PM Sports
by bscott@wrn.com on September 21, 2026 at 8:39 PM
The Brewers are off today before opening their final road series of the regular season tomorrow night in Philadelphia. – The Packers are getting ready for their Thursday night home opener against Atlanta – The football […]
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Wisconsin PM News Summary
by rneupert@learfield.com on September 21, 2026 at 7:05 PM
Packers WR Reed recovering after helmet hit in win over Jets (UNDATED) Packers wide receiver Jayden Reed is recovering after a frightening hit on Sunday. Reed was catching a pass on the second play of the game when he was struck in the head on a […]
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Costello, Jerry Lee “Chico” Age 59 of Friendship
by WRJC WebMaster on September 21, 2026 at 6:53 PM
Jerry Lee “Chico” Costello Jr., age 59, of Friendship, Wisconsin, passed away Saturday, August 29, 2026. A celebration of life with military honors will be 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, October 24th, 2026 at his home, 1845 State Road 13, […]
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Local Prep Volleyball Scores from the Weekend
by WRJC WebMaster on September 21, 2026 at 6:47 PM
Local Prep Volleyball Scores from over the weekend Baraboo 2 Mauston 1 Lancaster 2 Mauston 0 Mauston 2 Pardeeville 0 Richland Center 2 Mauston 0 Mauston 2 Pardeeville 0 Brookfield Central 2 Wonewoc-Center 0 Wonewoc-Center 2 Kenosha Christian Life 0 […]
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