UW Journalism School Director on White House press corps

A UW journalism professor says there’s a lot of uncertainty in the White House press corps, where the major networks are standing with CNN, declining to replace its White House pool crew after the Trump administration barred the network. Michael Wagner is the Director of the UW School of Journalism and Mass Communication. “More than […] Source: WRN.com







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