WRN Daily: Honoring Dr. Martin Luther King’s legacy
Honoring the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King. In addition to local events commemorating the Civil Rights leader, Wisconsin’s official MLK Day Celebration is the annual State of Wisconsin Tribute & Ceremony. Held in the State Capitol Rotunda in Madison, it’s the nation’s oldest official state-level MLK Day event, featuring music, speakers and heritage awards. […] Source: WRN.com
-
Titletown Report
by Bill Ostrowski on January 19, 2026 at 12:07 PM
The Titletown Report has concluded for the 2025-26 season. Thank you for choosing to get some of your Packers news from us. We hope you’ll be back with us against next season.
-
WRN Daily: Honoring Dr. Martin Luther King’s legacy
by Bob Hague on January 19, 2026 at 12:05 PM
Honoring the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King. In addition to local events commemorating the Civil Rights leader, Wisconsin’s official MLK Day Celebration is the annual State of Wisconsin Tribute & Ceremony. Held in the State Capitol […]
-
Wisconsin AM News Summary
by Bob Hague on January 19, 2026 at 12:05 PM
Wisconsin’s MLK Day Celebration in Capitol rotunda today (MADISON) Honoring the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King. In addition to local events commemorating the Civil Rights leader, Wisconsin’s official MLK Day Celebration is the […]
-
Wisconsin AM Sports
by Bill Ostrowski on January 19, 2026 at 12:01 PM
The NFL’s Championship games are set after New England and Los Angeles earned wins on Sunday – Matt LaFleur has a deal in place to keep him as the head coach of the Packers beyond 2026 and GM Brian Gutekunst and Director of Football […]
-
Local Prep Scores from Thursday 1/15
by WRJC WebMaster on January 16, 2026 at 4:55 PM
Wrestling Mauston/Necedah 48 Nekoosa/Port Edwards 34 Mauston/Necedah 46 Ithaca/Weston 29 Cashton 36 Hillsboro 24 Tomah 65 Independence 18 Girls Basketball Mauston 53 Adams-Friendship 41 Royall 66 Hillsboro 22 (Layla Marty 16points to lead […]
-
Mauston Girls Get Big Win Over Adams-Friendship
by WRJC WebMaster on January 16, 2026 at 4:54 PM
Mauston traveled to Adams Friendship for a Conference game Thursday night to play a pretty good Green Devils team. Playing the second game of three games this Mauston came in with spunk and attitude and full force as Senior Caitlin Lavold returned […]
-
Mauston/Necedah Wrestling Stays Perfect on Season
by WRJC WebMaster on January 16, 2026 at 4:53 PM
The Mauston Golden Eagles Wrestling team remained perfect on their season downing Nekoosa/Port Edwards 48-34 and Ithaca/Weston 46-29 Thursday night. Jaren Hansen had a big night for Mauston winning both his matches in dominating fashion. Owen […]
-
WRN Daily: Wisconsin tribes advise members amid ICE actions in Twin Cities
by Bob Hague on January 16, 2026 at 2:30 PM
Addressing concerns about ICE among Wisconsin’s tribal communities in posts to social media, Wisconsin Native American tribes are advising their members to have their tribal issued identification and a second form of ID with them and to be […]
-
Wisconsin PM News Summary
by Raymond Neupert on January 16, 2026 at 1:00 PM
Former Milwaukee County bus driver accused of hitting, killing man while driving bus drunk (MILWAUKEE) An arrest warrant is issued for a former Milwaukee County bus driver accused of hitting and killing a man while driving drunk last November. […]
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.