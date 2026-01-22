WRN Daily: Home stretch of Dry January is Here
The home stretch is here for people who’ve been partaking in Dry January. UW Health addiction medicine physician Dr. Elizabeth Salisbury-Afshar says putting something in place of alcohol can help you get through the rest of the month. “If you were in some type of league where it really centered around drinking, it could be […] Source: WRN.com
by Sean Maloney on January 22, 2026 at 12:05 PM
Wisconsin AM News Summary
by Sean Maloney on January 22, 2026 at 12:05 PM
Senate leaders say data center regulations bill needs work (MADISON) A bill to regulate data center projects in Wisconsin passed the state Assembly this week – but Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu says it needs work. Prior to the […]
Wisconsin AM Sports
by Bill Ostrowski on January 22, 2026 at 12:05 PM
The Brewers sent ace pitcher Freddy Peralta to the Big Apple in a deal with the Mets – The Bucks fell to the Oklahoma City Thunder at home, 122-102 – The Packers interviewed former Packers player and current Bears assistant Al Harris for […]
Wisconsin PM News Summary
by Ted Ehlen on January 21, 2026 at 7:00 PM
Man accused of killing wife at Milwaukee motel (MILWAUKEE) A man is accused of killing his wife at a Milwaukee motel. 29-year-old Lance White is charged with first-degree intentional homicide in the death of 29-year-old Alicia Machnik last week at […]
Local Prep Scores from Tuesday 1/20
by WRJC WebMaster on January 21, 2026 at 6:01 PM
Girls Basketball Mauston 85 G-E-T 36 New Lisbon 73 Wonewoc-Center 50 Bangor 66 Hillsboro 43 Cashton 64 Brookwood 45 Royall 37 Necedah 19 (Bria Gruen 12points to lead Royall) Nekoosa 54 Port Edwards 28 Waupun 31 Westfield 24 Berlin 65 Montello 18 […]
Mauston Girls Bury G-E-T
by WRJC WebMaster on January 21, 2026 at 5:58 PM
The Mauston Lady Eagles took on the G.E.T. Red Hawks Tuesday night in a non conference match up with Mauston coming out on top by a score of 85 to 36. The Eagles had two girls score 18 points each with Bre Heller and Caitlin Lavold both hitting that […]
Rocket’s Start Strong End Strong in Girls Basketball win Over Wonewoc-Center
by WRJC WebMaster on January 21, 2026 at 5:57 PM
The New Lisbon Rockets held off a midgame charge by the Wonewoc-Center Wolves to win in Scenic Bluffs Girls Basketball action. New Lisbon built an early 34-10 lead but Wonewoc-Center went on an 18-4 run to get within 10 before halftime and […]
by Sean Maloney on January 21, 2026 at 12:05 PM
Dems charge Republican authored bill to regulate data centers isn’t serious (MADISON) Legislation to regulate data centers in Wisconsin is advancing at the Capitol. Data centers projects are a source of concern for residents around the state. […]
WRN Daily: Republican authored bill regulating data centers clears Assembly
by Bob Hague on January 21, 2026 at 12:05 PM
Legislation to regulate data centers in Wisconsin is advancing at the Capitol. Data centers projects are a source of concern for residents around the state. A Republican authored bill which passed the state Assembly on Tuesday could address those, […]
