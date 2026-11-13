WRN Daily: Historic Mississippi U.S. Senate race has UW connection

There’s a UW connection to a historic story in national politics. University of Wisconsin Law School graduate Scott Colom’s successful U.S. Senate campaign in Mississippi contributed to the midterm wave which saw Democrats win majorities in the House and Senate. Colom defeated Republican incumbent Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith to the bring Democrats to 55 of 100 […] Source: WRN.com







WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.