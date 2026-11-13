WRN Daily: Historic Mississippi U.S. Senate race has UW connection
There’s a UW connection to a historic story in national politics. University of Wisconsin Law School graduate Scott Colom’s successful U.S. Senate campaign in Mississippi contributed to the midterm wave which saw Democrats win majorities in the House and Senate. Colom defeated Republican incumbent Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith to the bring Democrats to 55 of 100 […] Source: WRN.com
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WRN Daily: Historic Mississippi U.S. Senate race has UW connection
by bhague@wrn.com on November 13, 2026 at 12:05 PM
There’s a UW connection to a historic story in national politics. University of Wisconsin Law School graduate Scott Colom’s successful U.S. Senate campaign in Mississippi contributed to the midterm wave which saw Democrats win majorities […]
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Wisconsin AM Sports
by bscott@wrn.com on November 13, 2026 at 11:58 AM
One more day of work for the Packers today before hosting the Vikings on Sunday – Week 10 kicked off last night with Washington coming from behind to beat the Giants 24-21 – Chicago’s Pete Crow-Armstrong captured NL MVP […]
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Titletown Report
by bscott@wrn.com on November 13, 2026 at 8:00 AM
The Packers look to even the score against the Vikings after losing at Minnesota in Week one. QB Jordan Love on the key to victory – Rookie Kicker Trey Smack is on the injury report with a calf, any concerns? – What […]
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Wisconsin PM News Summary
by Sean.Maloney@learfield.com on November 12, 2026 at 8:42 PM
Prosecutors seek adult court for teen accused of posting about mass shooting (FOND DU LAC) Fond Du Lac County prosecutors want a teen accused of posting about a mass shooting moved to adult court. The 15-year-old was arrested last week after police […]
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Wisconsin PM Sports
by bscott@wrn.com on November 12, 2026 at 7:30 PM
Baseball’s Most Valuable Player Awards will be handed out tonight. Brewers second baseman Brice Turang is a finalist in the National League – The Packers returned to the practice field today, getting ready to square off against the […]
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Bischel, John “Jack” Peter Age 88 of Chippewa Falls
by WRJC WebMaster on November 12, 2026 at 2:59 PM
John “Jack” Peter Bischel, born September 27, 1938, in Chippewa Falls, Wisconsin, to Roland Francis Bischel and Josephine O. Tandberg, passed away peacefully in his home on November 6, 2026. Jack married the love of his life, Dianne […]
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WRN Daily: Election officials recap November election
by Sean.Maloney@learfield.com on November 12, 2026 at 12:05 PM
Wisconsin election officials say this month’s election was conducted successfully, with only minor issues reported across the state. Meagan Wolfe, administrator of the Wisconsin Elections Commission, said any problems that arose during voting […]
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Wisconsin AM News Summary
by bhague@wrn.com on November 12, 2026 at 12:05 PM
State Supreme Court will hear ACT 10 challenge (MADISON) The Wisconsin Supreme Court agrees to hear a case that could overturn ACT 10. Act 10 went into effect 15 years ago, the work of then Governor Scott Walker and Republican majorities in the […]
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Wisconsin AM Sports
by bscott@wrn.com on November 12, 2026 at 11:56 AM
Jacob Misiorowski was the unanimous winner of the National League Cy Young Award, finishing 16-5 with a Major League best 1.80 ERA in 30 starts this past season. – The Packers returned to the practice field on Wednesday, getting ready for […]
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