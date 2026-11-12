WRN Daily: Election officials recap November election

Wisconsin election officials say this month’s election was conducted successfully, with only minor issues reported across the state. Meagan Wolfe, administrator of the Wisconsin Elections Commission, said any problems that arose during voting were handled quickly and did not affect election results or prevent voters from casting ballots. “As with any election, there can always […] Source: WRN.com







WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.