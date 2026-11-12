WRN Daily: Election officials recap November election
Wisconsin election officials say this month’s election was conducted successfully, with only minor issues reported across the state. Meagan Wolfe, administrator of the Wisconsin Elections Commission, said any problems that arose during voting were handled quickly and did not affect election results or prevent voters from casting ballots. “As with any election, there can always […] Source: WRN.com
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WRN Daily: Election officials recap November election
by Sean.Maloney@learfield.com on November 12, 2026 at 12:05 PM
Wisconsin election officials say this month’s election was conducted successfully, with only minor issues reported across the state. Meagan Wolfe, administrator of the Wisconsin Elections Commission, said any problems that arose during voting […]
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Wisconsin AM News Summary
by bhague@wrn.com on November 12, 2026 at 12:05 PM
State Supreme Court will hear ACT 10 challenge (MADISON) The Wisconsin Supreme Court agrees to hear a case that could overturn ACT 10. Act 10 went into effect 15 years ago, the work of then Governor Scott Walker and Republican majorities in the […]
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Wisconsin AM Sports
by bscott@wrn.com on November 12, 2026 at 11:56 AM
Jacob Misiorowski was the unanimous winner of the National League Cy Young Award, finishing 16-5 with a Major League best 1.80 ERA in 30 starts this past season. – The Packers returned to the practice field on Wednesday, getting ready for […]
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Titletown Report
by bscott@wrn.com on November 12, 2026 at 8:00 AM
The Vikings are getting Kirk Cousins ready to start against the Packers at Lambeau Field on Sunday – Packers coach Matt LaFleur said even with 8-games left to play, this is a huge game Sunday. – The Titletown Report is […]
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Wisconsin PM Sports
by bscott@wrn.com on November 11, 2026 at 9:39 PM
The Packers returned to the practice field and coach Matt LaFleur said they’re getting healthier. – The Bucks return to action tonight, trying to end a 7-game losing streak against the LA Lakers at Fiserv Forum – The […]
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Wisconsin PM News Summary
by rneupert@learfield.com on November 11, 2026 at 8:05 PM
Approved Janesville data center measure one of many nationwide (JANESVILLE) Voters put the brakes on data center development at Janesville’s former General Motors plant. Nearly 63 percent supported a ballot measure which requires voters to […]
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Prechel, Nancy Rae Age 72 of Hillsboro
by WRJC WebMaster on November 11, 2026 at 3:04 PM
Nancy R. Prechel Nancy Rae Prechel, 72 of Hillsboro, Wisconsin, passed away peacefully on November 10, 2026 after a short battle with cancer. She was surrounded by family in her final days, with her two daughters by her side until the end. […]
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WRN Daily: Democrats elect new leadership in State Assembly, Senate
by rneupert@learfield.com on November 11, 2026 at 1:10 PM
Wisconsin Assembly Democrats pick Representative Greta Neubauer of Racine to be the next Speaker. Neubauer says her caucus isn’t thinking about being patient. Neubauer says Democrats are set to deliver policy as soon as possible. Neubauer says […]
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Wisconsin AM News Summary
by rneupert@learfield.com on November 11, 2026 at 1:05 PM
Hesselbein will lead state Senate Democrats (MADISON) State Senator Dianne Hesselbein (HESSEL-bine) will transition from Minority to Majority Leader in the next legislative session, with Democrats holding an 18-15 advantage. he Middleton Democrat […]
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