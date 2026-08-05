WRN Daily: Healthcare workers urging lawmakers to create BadgerCare public option

Healthcare workers across Wisconsin are urging state lawmakers to create a BadgerCare public option, arguing that rising healthcare costs are leaving too many residents without access to affordable coverage. Doctors speaking in support of the proposal say they regularly see patients delay care, skip medications, or go without insurance altogether, leading to more serious health […] Source: WRN.com







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