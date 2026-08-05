WRN Daily: Healthcare workers urging lawmakers to create BadgerCare public option
Healthcare workers across Wisconsin are urging state lawmakers to create a BadgerCare public option, arguing that rising healthcare costs are leaving too many residents without access to affordable coverage. Doctors speaking in support of the proposal say they regularly see patients delay care, skip medications, or go without insurance altogether, leading to more serious health […] Source: WRN.com
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Wisconsin PM Sportscast
by bscott@wrn.com on August 5, 2026 at 8:56 PM
The Brewers will send Kyle Harrison to the mound tonight in game 3 of their 4-game series with the Pirates — The Cubs are on their way to a sweep of the Dodgers as LA is trying to avoid their 6th straight loss — […]
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BREAKING: Family of man shot by Madison police releases statement
by bhague@wrn.com on August 5, 2026 at 7:47 PM
The family of a man fatally shot by Madison police releases a statement. The official statement released Wednesday through the office of attorney Ben Crump from the family of Corey Ruiz comes two weeks after he died in an intersection on the […]
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Wisconsin PM News Summary
by rneupert@learfield.com on August 5, 2026 at 7:05 PM
Portage County man accused of killing parents heading to trial (STEVENS POINT) A month after being deemed competent, a Portage County man accused of killing his parents has been scheduled for trial. John Shulfer entered a not guilty plea to homicide […]
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2026 HS Football Previews – Wautoma Hornets
by WRJC WebMaster on August 5, 2026 at 2:52 PM
2026 Wautoma Hornets 2025 Record: 2-8 (2-5 South Central Conference) Head Coach: Chris Hinz Mike’s 2026 Projected Record 4-5 (2-5 South Central Conference) Players to Watch: QB/DB Peyton Pica RB/LB Mason […]
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Wisconsin AM News Summary
by rneupert@learfield.com on August 5, 2026 at 12:05 PM
Protest encampment removed (MADISON) A protest encampment in Madison is taken down after nearly two weeks. First, authorities gave protesters a verbal warning, and then bulldozers, forklifts and garbage trucks moved in. They were accompanied by […]
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WRN Daily: Healthcare workers urging lawmakers to create BadgerCare public option
by Sean.Maloney@learfield.com on August 5, 2026 at 12:05 PM
Healthcare workers across Wisconsin are urging state lawmakers to create a BadgerCare public option, arguing that rising healthcare costs are leaving too many residents without access to affordable coverage. Doctors speaking in support of the […]
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Wisconsin AM Sportscast
by bscott@wrn.com on August 5, 2026 at 11:02 AM
Logan Henderson tossed six innings of 2-run, 4-hit ball for his 6th straight win as the Brewers beat the Pirates 4-2. — Mgr. Pat Murphy is pleading with Brewers fans to encourage slumping DH Christian Yelich — The […]
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Wisconsin PM Sports
by bscott@wrn.com on August 4, 2026 at 9:01 PM
The Brewers send Logan Henderson to the mound tonight in game two of their 4-game series with the Pirates — Brandon Sproat’s poor performance in last night’s loss has forced the Brewers to demote him to Triple A […]
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Wisconsin PM News Summary
by rneupert@learfield.com on August 4, 2026 at 7:00 PM
Madison Police remove encampment from site of fatal police shooting (MADISON) An encampment in Madison has been dismantled by police. Just after 4:30 Tuesday morning, Madison police along with officers from UW police and the State Patrol were […]
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