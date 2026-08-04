Madison officials clear Willy Street encampment

Art and some supplies have been moved to Madison’s Demetral Park; seven people were arrested with another 10 cited and released, say a police spokeswoman. The move involved three different police agencies and city streets workers.

Source: Isthmus.com







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