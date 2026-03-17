WRN Daily: Focusing on the Irish in Wisconsin on St. Patrick’s Day

As St. Patrick’s Day celebrations unfold across Wisconsin, historians say the story of the Irish in the state is one of persistence, adaptation and long‑lasting influence — even though Wisconsin wasn’t the first destination for many immigrants. Marquette University Associate Professor of Irish and British History Timothy McMahon says most Irish immigrants who ultimately settled […] Source: WRN.com







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