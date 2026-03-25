WRN Daily: Families, survivors urge lawmakers to revive Milwaukee speed camera bill

Family members of crash victims and survivors joined state lawmakers at the Capitol this week, urging legislators to revive a proposal that would allow Milwaukee police to use traffic cameras to target speeding drivers. The group is backing the Safe Roads Save Lives Act, legislation that would permit automated enforcement for drivers traveling at least […] Source: WRN.com







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