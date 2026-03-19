WRN Daily: Evers signs postpartum Medicaid expansion; talks online sports betting and FoodShare bills

In Milwaukee Wednesday, Democratic governor Tony Evers signed one bill into law and discussed the possibility of signing others. The bill signed into law expands postpartum Medicaid coverage for low-income mothers and babies from 60 days to a full year. The plan now heads to the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services for federal review […] Source: WRN.com







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