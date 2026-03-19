WRN Daily: Evers signs postpartum Medicaid expansion; talks online sports betting and FoodShare bills
In Milwaukee Wednesday, Democratic governor Tony Evers signed one bill into law and discussed the possibility of signing others. The bill signed into law expands postpartum Medicaid coverage for low-income mothers and babies from 60 days to a full year. The plan now heads to the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services for federal review […] Source: WRN.com
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WRN Daily: Evers signs postpartum Medicaid expansion; talks online sports betting and...
by Sean.Maloney@learfield.com on March 19, 2026 at 12:05 PM
In Milwaukee Wednesday, Democratic governor Tony Evers signed one bill into law and discussed the possibility of signing others. The bill signed into law expands postpartum Medicaid coverage for low-income mothers and babies from 60 days to a full […]
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Wisconsin AM News Summary
by rneupert@learfield.com on March 19, 2026 at 12:05 PM
Evers signs postpartum Medicaid bill into law (UNDATED) Governor Tony Evers signs a bill expanding postpartum Medicaid coverage in Wisconsin. The Democratic governor signed the bill in Milwaukee on Wednesday. Coverage will expand from 60 days to a […]
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Wisconsin AM Sports
by bscott@wrn.com on March 19, 2026 at 10:57 AM
The 64-team NCAA Tournament Field is set as first round action gets underway today. The Badgers tip off this afternoon against High Point in first round action from Portland – The Bucks open a 4-game road trip at Utah tonight – […]
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Pre-spring gardening tips with UW-Extension Horticulture Outreach Specialist Bruce...
by ted.ehlen@learfield.com on March 18, 2026 at 9:00 PM
Wisconsin Radio Network morning news anchor and reporter Ted Ehlen recently talked with UW-Extension Horticulture Outreach Specialist Bruce Spangenberg about what to do in preparation for the beginning of spring planting and gardening, and what can […]
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Mauston Montessori Council Agenda for 3-18
by WRJC WebMaster on March 18, 2026 at 8:04 PM
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Juneau County Arrest Report 3-18-26
by WRJC WebMaster on March 18, 2026 at 7:45 PM
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Wisconsin PM News Summary
by ted.ehlen@learfield.com on March 18, 2026 at 7:00 PM
Badgers NIL bill narrowly passes state Senate (MADISON) The Wisconsin Senate has passed a bill to fund UW – Madison athletics with state tax money. After sailing though the state Assembly on a 95-1 vote last month, the Name, Image and Likeness […]
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WRN Daily: Senate approves FoodShare prohibitions on soda and candy
by bhague@wrn.com on March 18, 2026 at 12:05 PM
The state Senate on Tuesday approved a bill to allow Wisconsin’s Department of Health Services to seek a federal waiver prohibiting FoodShare recipients from purchasing candy or soda with their benefits. “You know what? Kids from […]
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Wisconsin AM News Summary
by rneupert@learfield.com on March 18, 2026 at 12:05 PM
Evers expected to sign PFAs bills (MADISON) The state Senate passed a pair of bills on Tuesday, ending a deadlock with Democratic Governor Tony Evers on how to address problems associated with so called “forever chemicals.” Evers had […]
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