WRN Daily: Evers hopes to use surplus for property tax relief

Governor Tony Evers says he intends to use Wisconsin’s multi‑billion‑dollar budget surplus to deliver property tax relief before he leaves office — and he’s pressing lawmakers to stay in Madison until a deal is reached. Evers said the state currently has between $4 and $6 billion in surplus funds, though not all of it is […] Source: WRN.com







