Masks emerge as symbol of Trump's ICE crackdown and a flashpoint in Congress

The images of masked federal officers has become a flashpoint in the Trump administration’s immigration enforcement operations. Not in recent U.S. memory has an American policing operation so consistently masked its officers from the public. Whether to allow — or…

Source: LacrosseTribune.com







WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.