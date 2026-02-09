Masks emerge as symbol of Trump's ICE crackdown and a flashpoint in Congress
The images of masked federal officers has become a flashpoint in the Trump administration’s immigration enforcement operations. Not in recent U.S. memory has an American policing operation so consistently masked its officers from the public. Whether to allow — or…
Miller, Verda Jean Ae 94 of Elroy
by WRJC WebMaster on February 9, 2026 at 3:17 PM
Verda Jean Miller, age 94 years, of Elroy, Wisconsin, passed away on Friday, February 6, 2026 at Milestone Senior Living in Hillsboro. She was born on April 8, 1931 in Oakes, North Dakota, the daughter of Leslie and Mabel (Peterson) […]
Eberhardt, Dennis Scott Age 81 of Rural Mauston
by WRJC WebMaster on February 9, 2026 at 3:12 PM
Dennis Scott Eberhardt, age 81, of rural Mauston, Wisconsin, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, February 3, 2026 in the comfort of his home. He was surrounded by his loving family and faithful companions, Lucy and Daisy. He was born on […]
Roller, Victor Age 69 of Adams County
by WRJC WebMaster on February 9, 2026 at 3:07 PM
Victor Roller was born on January 1, 1957, in Adams County, Wisconsin, to Robert and Alice (Hollman) Roller, and lived his life with quiet strength and independence. A man of few words, Victor spoke most clearly through his actions, showing […]
Wisconsin AM Sports
by Bill Ostrowski on February 9, 2026 at 12:07 PM
Seattle dominated Super Bowl 60 with a 29-13 win over the New England Patriots in Santa Clara. Seattle RB Kenneth Walker was named game MVP. – The U.S. captured a pair of gold medals on Sunday, but American downhill skiing […]
WRN Daily: Evers hopes to use surplus for property tax relief
by Sean Maloney on February 9, 2026 at 12:05 PM
Governor Tony Evers says he intends to use Wisconsin’s multi‑billion‑dollar budget surplus to deliver property tax relief before he leaves office — and he’s pressing lawmakers to stay in Madison until a deal is reached. […]
Wisconsin AM News Summary
by Sean Maloney on February 9, 2026 at 12:05 PM
“Check Out Wisconsin State Parks at Your Library” program returns (UNDATED) A program that lets you frequent library goers check out state parks for free is back. The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources “Check Out Wisconsin […]
Local Prep Scores from Thursday and Friday
by WRJC WebMaster on February 8, 2026 at 1:02 AM
Boys Basketball Royall 74 Hillsboro 52 Bangor 65 Brookwood 54 Necedah 64 New Lisbon 52 Wonewoc-Center 76 Cashton 42 La Crosse Aquinas 74 Tomah 66 Alma-Center Lincoln 64 Brookwood 47 Mauston 71 Wautoma 60 (Jase Navis 23 Points to Lead Mauston) […]
Wisconsin PM News Summary
by Ted Ehlen on February 6, 2026 at 7:00 PM
Fatal shooting kills one high school student, injures two others (KENOSHA) A Wednesday night shooting in Kenosha kills a high school student and injures two others. A letter sent to families from the Kenosha Unified School District said a […]
WRN Daily: lawmakers hear testimony on cryptocurrency kiosk scam legislation
by Sean Maloney on February 6, 2026 at 12:05 PM
Wisconsin lawmakers are weighing new legislation aimed at curbing a surge in cryptocurrency kiosk scams, a type of fraud that has increasingly targeted vulnerable residents across the state. At a Capitol hearing Thursday, Greenfield resident Karin […]
