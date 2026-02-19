WRN Daily: Evers expected to veto bill allowing lawsuits against doctors who perform gender affirming care on minors

Governor Tony Evers is expected to veto a bill which would allow doctors to be sued by people injured from receiving gender affirming care as minors. During heated debate in the state Assembly (last week), Republicans argued it will protect children, while Democrats characterized it as an attack on trans people. AUDIO: Representatives Lee Snodgrass//Amanda […] Source: WRN.com







WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.