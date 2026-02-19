Wisconsin poised to leave Arkansas as only state without expanded Medicaid for new moms

Wisconsin Republicans who long blocked a bipartisan measure to expand postpartum Medicaid coverage plan to pass the measure following pressure from Democrats. The vote on Thursday would leave Arkansas as the only state yet to expand Medicaid coverage for women…

Source: LacrosseTribune.com







WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.