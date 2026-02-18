WRN Daily: Evers delivers final State of the State Address, Republicans respond

Governor Tony Evers will take one more shot at ensuring fair election maps in Wisconsin. In his last State of The State Address Tuesday night, Evers says he’ll call on the Legislature to act. Evers also called out Republicans for failing to deal fairly with tax cuts and spending. Evers says that dwindling school aid […] Source: WRN.com







