From popcorn to Pop-Tarts, protein-packed food is everywhere, and politicians want you to eat more of it. What’s the right amount for you?
Here’s what to know about protein in your diet
Wisconsin PM News Summary
by ted.ehlen@learfield.com on February 18, 2026 at 7:00 PM
Green Bay-based bank company completes merger with Iowa-headquartered bank company (GREEN BAY) A merger between two Midwest banking companies is complete. Nicolet Bankshares, the Green Bay-based bank holding company of Nicolet National Bank, […]
Wisconsin AM Sports
by bscott@wrn.com on February 18, 2026 at 12:55 PM
The Basketball Badgers struggled on both ends of the floor last night, falling to Ohio State 86-69 in Columbus – The Green Bay Packers are looking for a new Special Teams Coordinator after Rich Bisaccia announced his resignation – Former […]
WRN Daily: Evers delivers final State of the State Address, Republicans respond
by rneupert@learfield.com on February 18, 2026 at 12:10 PM
Governor Tony Evers will take one more shot at ensuring fair election maps in Wisconsin. In his last State of The State Address Tuesday night, Evers says he’ll call on the Legislature to act. Evers also called out Republicans for failing […]
Wisconsin AM News Summary
by bhague@wrn.com on February 18, 2026 at 12:05 PM
Evers talks school funding, political maps in final State of the State Address (MADISON) In his last State of the State Address, Governor Tony Evers called out Republicans for failing to deal fairly with tax cuts and spending. Evers says that […]
Wisconsin PM Sports
by bscott@wrn.com on February 17, 2026 at 8:12 PM
The 24th ranked basketball Badgers shoot for their 3rd straight Big Ten win, facing Ohio State in Columbus – Brewers second baseman Brice Turang is getting ready for the World Baseball Classic – The U.S. men’s hockey team is […]
Local Prep Scores from Monday 2/16
by WRJC WebMaster on February 17, 2026 at 6:04 PM
Boys Basketball New Lisbon 72 Port Edwards 42 Hillsboro 78 Onalaska Luther 70 (David Johnson 28points 21rebounds for the Tigers) Royall 58 La Farge 42 De Soto 64 Bangor 53 Necedah 57 Montello 49 Markesan 82 Ripon 71 Kickapoo 99 Weston 27 […]
New Lisbon Boys & Girls Both Win Monday Night
by WRJC WebMaster on February 17, 2026 at 6:04 PM
The New Lisbon Boys and Girls basketball teams both picked up non-conference wins Monday night. The Boys opened up action with a 72-42 victory over Port Edwards. Jameson Pfaff scored a game high 17points while Carter and Colby Pfaff each […]
WRN Daily: Evers to deliver his final State of the State Address
by bhague@wrn.com on February 17, 2026 at 12:05 PM
Tony Evers is set the deliver the annual State of the State Address Tuesday night. Wisconsin’s two-term Democratic governor, who’s not seeking reelection in November, will deliver his 8th and final State of the State Address to a joint […]
Wisconsin AM News Summary
by Sean.Maloney@learfield.com on February 17, 2026 at 12:05 PM
Make sure you’re prepared for local elections Tuesday (UNDATED) Make sure you’re prepared if you’re planning to vote in local elections Tuesday. Wisconsin requires a photo ID to be able to vote at the polls. That could be a […]
