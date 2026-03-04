WRN Daily: Evers calls special session to prohibit gerrymandering

Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers wants lawmakers to prohibit partisan gerrymandering. Fulfilling a promise from his State of the State address, the Democratic governor calls the Republican controlled state Senate and Assembly into special session on April 14th. At a Capitol press conference on Tuesday, Evers said he’ll be promoting the issue between now and then. We’re […] Source: WRN.com







