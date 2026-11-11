WRN Daily: Democrats elect new leadership in State Assembly, Senate
Wisconsin Assembly Democrats pick Representative Greta Neubauer of Racine to be the next Speaker. Neubauer says her caucus isn’t thinking about being patient. Neubauer says Democrats are set to deliver policy as soon as possible. Neubauer says her caucus will reintroduce bills they’ve attempted to pass through the Republican controlled legislature, including free school meals […] Source: WRN.com
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WRN Daily: Democrats elect new leadership in State Assembly, Senate
by rneupert@learfield.com on November 11, 2026 at 1:10 PM
Wisconsin Assembly Democrats pick Representative Greta Neubauer of Racine to be the next Speaker. Neubauer says her caucus isn’t thinking about being patient. Neubauer says Democrats are set to deliver policy as soon as possible. Neubauer says […]
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Wisconsin AM News Summary
by rneupert@learfield.com on November 11, 2026 at 1:05 PM
Hesselbein will lead state Senate Democrats (MADISON) State Senator Dianne Hesselbein (HESSEL-bine) will transition from Minority to Majority Leader in the next legislative session, with Democrats holding an 18-15 advantage. he Middleton Democrat […]
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Wisconsin AM Sportscast
by bscott@wrn.com on November 11, 2026 at 12:29 PM
Brewers manager Pat Murphy made history after becoming the first to be named NL Manager of the Year in three consecutive seasons. – The Badger men’s basketball team crushed Fairfield 89-42. – The Bucks […]
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Titletown Report
by bscott@wrn.com on November 11, 2026 at 8:00 AM
The Packers defense continues to make strides. Rookie corner Brandon Cisse says nobody on the defense wants to be looked at as the weak link. – The Packers are back to work today, getting ready for Sunday’s home […]
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Wisconsin PM Sports
by bscott@wrn.com on November 10, 2026 at 9:13 PM
Several moves were made around the NFL at the trade deadline, including the Minnesota Vikings, who send a 3rd round pick to the Raiders to re-acquire their former starter Kirk Cousins. Desperate for help, the Vikings will suit Cousins up as […]
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Wisconsin PM News Summary
by rneupert@learfield.com on November 10, 2026 at 8:05 PM
MPD confirm ID of suspect in West Bend death investigation as retired officer (MILWAUKEE) A former police officer and suspect in a multiple homicide is identified. Police in Milwaukee and West Bend identify 54-year-old David Slawnikowski as the […]
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Thompson, John R. Age 103 of Elroy
by WRJC WebMaster on November 10, 2026 at 3:52 PM
John R. Thompson, age 103 years of Elroy, Wisconsin, passed away on Sunday, November 8, 2026 at the Serenity House in Tomah. He was born to Michael and Inonia (Lange) Zindorf of New Lisbon, on June 25, 1923. John was preceded in death by his […]
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Measles Cases Confirmed in Sauk County
by WRJC WebMaster on November 10, 2026 at 3:51 PM
Public Health Sauk County, in partnership with the Wisconsin Department of Health Services, has confirmed 10 cases of measles in Sauk County residents. The cases are linked to a laboratory confirmed case in another Wisconsin County. All confirmed […]
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Wisconsin AM News Summary
by Sean.Maloney@learfield.com on November 10, 2026 at 12:05 PM
Health experts urging people get vaccinated ahead of holiday season (UNDATED) Health experts are encouraging people to get vaccinated before holiday gatherings and travel increase the spread of seasonal illnesses. UW Health’s Dr. Jim Conway […]
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