WRN Daily: Democrats elect new leadership in State Assembly, Senate

Wisconsin Assembly Democrats pick Representative Greta Neubauer of Racine to be the next Speaker. Neubauer says her caucus isn’t thinking about being patient. Neubauer says Democrats are set to deliver policy as soon as possible. Neubauer says her caucus will reintroduce bills they’ve attempted to pass through the Republican controlled legislature, including free school meals […] Source: WRN.com







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