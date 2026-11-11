UW La Crosse political scientist on chance for school funding changes with Democrats in control at Capitol

Democratic control at the state Capitol could mean action on education funding. In an interview with WRDN in Durand, UW-La Crosse political scientist Anthony Chergosky says Democrats will control the Legislature’s most powerful committee “On the Joint Finance Committee, the budget writing committee, it will be 12 Democrats and four Republicans.” They’ll also have an […] Source: WRN.com







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