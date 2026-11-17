It’s Winter Weather Awareness Week in Wisconsin. Wisconsin Emergency Management, the Department of Health Services and Department of Transportation are teaming up to remind residents that Winter in Wisconsin can bring snow-covered roads, dangerous wind chills, and icy conditions that can put lives at risk. Monitor forecasts by checking weather conditions and getting updates from […] Source: WRN.com







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