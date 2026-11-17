Winter Weather Awareness Week
It’s Winter Weather Awareness Week in Wisconsin. Wisconsin Emergency Management, the Department of Health Services and Department of Transportation are teaming up to remind residents that Winter in Wisconsin can bring snow-covered roads, dangerous wind chills, and icy conditions that can put lives at risk. Monitor forecasts by checking weather conditions and getting updates from […] Source: WRN.com
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Wisconsin PM News Summary
by rneupert@learfield.com on November 17, 2026 at 8:05 PM
Dassey seeks commutation in Halbach murder conviction (UNDATED) Governor Tony Evers commutation board will hear an appeal from Brendan Dassey. Dassey was convicted for assisting his uncle in the 2005 murder of Theresa Halbach in Manitowoc County. […]
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Wisconsin PM Sports
by bscott@wrn.com on November 17, 2026 at 6:30 PM
The Packers get a few days off before starting their preparations for the Rams a week from Wednesday – Badger coach Luke Fickell is hopeful that freshman QB Ryan Hopkins will be able to start this week at Purdue – The Wisconsin […]
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37 Year Old Tomah Woman Dies in Bus Accident
by WRJC WebMaster on November 17, 2026 at 6:01 PM
A 37 year-old Tomah woman has died after striking a Tomah School Bus Tuesday morning.At approximately 6:45am on 11/17/2026, the Monroe County 911 Communications Center received a call from the busdriver who advised a car had struck the back of the […]
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Gibbons, James Age 90 of New Lisbon
by WRJC WebMaster on November 17, 2026 at 4:26 PM
James Gibbons, known to many as Jim, passed away on October 4, 2026, in New Lisbon, Wisconsin, from natural causes at the age of 90. He was born on September 15, 1936, in Chicago, Illinois, and lived a life marked by hard work, devotion to family, […]
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Reyes, Samuel T. Age 81 of Friendship
by WRJC WebMaster on November 17, 2026 at 4:23 PM
Samuel T. Reyes, age 81, of Friendship, Wisconsin, passed away on Thursday, November 12, 2026. A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, November 19, 2026, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Friendship. Visitation […]
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Collins, Leonard “Skip” Age 75 of Adams County
by WRJC WebMaster on November 17, 2026 at 4:22 PM
Leonard “Skip” Collins, age 75, passed away quietly on Tuesday, November 10, 2026, Veterans Hospital in Madison, Wisconsin, Skip was born on February 5, 1951, in Charleston, Mississippi. At the age of 5 they moved to Adams County, where […]
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MBMC Giving Season Project
by WRJC WebMaster on November 17, 2026 at 3:06 PM
Mile Bluff Foundation Launches “Giving Season Project” to Support Pediatric Patients Every day, children visit Mile Bluff’s clinics and urgent care center for checkups, treatment, and other healthcare needs. While even […]
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Wisconsin AM News Summary
by Sean.Maloney@learfield.com on November 17, 2026 at 12:05 PM
Deer hunters urged to check cabins for carbon monoxide risks (UNDATED) Wisconsin’s firearm deer season opens Saturday, and hunters are being reminded to check their cabins for carbon monoxide hazards before turning on the heat. We Energies […]
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Winter Weather Awareness Week
by bhague@wrn.com on November 17, 2026 at 12:05 PM
It’s Winter Weather Awareness Week in Wisconsin. Wisconsin Emergency Management, the Department of Health Services and Department of Transportation are teaming up to remind residents that Winter in Wisconsin can bring snow-covered roads, […]
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