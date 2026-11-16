Gun Deer Season opens Satuday
Wisconsin’s nine-day gun deer season begins Saturday. Department of Natural Resources Deer Specialist Steve Burns says hunters can expect to see herd densities similar to 2025. “As always, deer densities vary, even within the state’s 92 deer management units, much less across the state as a whole. I encourage any hunter who has struggled to […] Source: WRN.com
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Wisconsin AM News Summary
by rneupert@learfield.com on November 16, 2026 at 1:05 PM
Second child dies of measles, over 650 infections reported (UNDATED) Another child has died from the measles. The Department of Health Services on Friday confirmed the second death to measles this year, this time in a child from Grant County. D H S […]
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Gun Deer Season opens Satuday
by bhague@wrn.com on November 16, 2026 at 12:05 PM
Wisconsin’s nine-day gun deer season begins Saturday. Department of Natural Resources Deer Specialist Steve Burns says hunters can expect to see herd densities similar to 2025. “As always, deer densities vary, even within the […]
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Wisconsin AM Sports
by bscott@wrn.com on November 16, 2026 at 12:03 PM
The Packers 2-game win streak is over after they were throttled by the NFC North rival Vikings 30-10 at Lambeau Field – The football Badgers may have clinched a bowl game, but they took a step back on Saturday, falling at Maryland 24-21 […]
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Titletown Report
by bscott@wrn.com on November 16, 2026 at 8:00 AM
The Packers turned the ball over four times and fell to the rival Vikings for the second time this season, 30-10 the final – With less than a week to prepare, veteran QB Kirk Cousins led the Vikings offense – The Vikings defense sacked […]
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Wisconsin PM News Summary
by bhague@wrn.com on November 13, 2026 at 7:05 PM
Baldwin backs Schumer for U.S. Senate Majority Leader (WASHINGTON) Tammy Baldwin is standing by Chuck Schumer. Schumer, the New York Democrat currently serving as Minority Leader in the U.S. Senate, faces opposition from Maryland Senator Chris […]
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Wisconsin PM Sports
by bscott@wrn.com on November 13, 2026 at 6:30 PM
The WIAA High School Football State Semifinals kick off around Wisconsin tonight. The field of 28 teams will be cut in half for the seven championship games next week in Madison. – The Badgers head east to square off against Maryland […]
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Wisconsin AM News Summary
by rneupert@learfield.com on November 13, 2026 at 1:05 PM
Mississippi’s Senator-elect Scott Colom is UW Law School alum (MADISON) There’s a UW connection to a historic US Senate win. University of Wisconsin Law School graduate Scott Colom’s successful U.S. Senate campaign in Mississippi […]
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WRN Daily: Historic Mississippi U.S. Senate race has UW connection
by bhague@wrn.com on November 13, 2026 at 12:05 PM
There’s a UW connection to a historic story in national politics. University of Wisconsin Law School graduate Scott Colom’s successful U.S. Senate campaign in Mississippi contributed to the midterm wave which saw Democrats win majorities […]
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Wisconsin AM Sports
by bscott@wrn.com on November 13, 2026 at 11:58 AM
One more day of work for the Packers today before hosting the Vikings on Sunday – Week 10 kicked off last night with Washington coming from behind to beat the Giants 24-21 – Chicago’s Pete Crow-Armstrong captured NL MVP […]
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