Gun Deer Season opens Satuday

Wisconsin’s nine-day gun deer season begins Saturday. Department of Natural Resources Deer Specialist Steve Burns says hunters can expect to see herd densities similar to 2025. “As always, deer densities vary, even within the state’s 92 deer management units, much less across the state as a whole. I encourage any hunter who has struggled to […] Source: WRN.com







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