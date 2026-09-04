WRN Daily: DHS urges parents to vaccinate students for measles

The Department of Health Services is urging parents to complete their children’s vaccination schedules. Dr. Stephanie Schauer says this is especially urgent as measles cases continue their spread in Wisconsin. “About 85.1% of Wisconsin kindergartners were up to date on their MMR vaccination during the 25-26 school year. This increased slightly from 84.8% in the […] Source: WRN.com







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