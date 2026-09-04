More to this cover than meets the eye!
Laura Gang went with the “I Spy” concept for her Fall Arts Preview cover.
Source: Isthmus.com
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WISCONSIN PM SPORTS
by dougrussell@wrn.com on September 4, 2026 at 8:56 PM
Josh Jacobs has his court date, the Brewers hit the Queen City, and the Badgers get set to take on the Irish in Green Bay
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Wisconsin AM News Summary
by rneupert@learfield.com on September 4, 2026 at 7:05 PM
Severe weather still in Wisconsin on Friday (UNDATED) Severe weather in the forecast for today. After storms knocked out power across Southeast Wisconsin on Thursday and dumped 7 inches of rain on parts of Northeast Wisconsin, more storms are in the […]
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Mitchell, Elizabeth Mary Age 96 of Lyndon Station
by WRJC WebMaster on September 4, 2026 at 3:38 PM
Elizabeth Mary (Landuyt) Mitchell, age 96, of Lyndon Station, Wisconsin, passed away on September 2, 2026, at Sauk County Health Care Center in Reedsburg surrounded by her loving family. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday, […]
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Local Prep Scores from Thursday 9/3
by WRJC WebMaster on September 4, 2026 at 3:36 PM
Volleyball Mauston 3 Nekoosa 1 Hillsboro 3 Royall 2 Bangor 3 New Lisbon 0 Onalaska 3 Tomah 0 Boys Soccer Tomah 4 Sparta 1 Football Cashton 20 Brookwood 7
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Mauston Volleyball Picks Up First Win of Season
by WRJC WebMaster on September 4, 2026 at 3:35 PM
The Mauston Golden Eagles volleyball team won their first game of the season 3-1 over Nekoosa Thursday night. Caroline Marien led Mauston with 14kills while Jalen Hines added 10. Sophia Brummond had 20assists 17digs and 6aces for […]
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Cashton Defeats Brookwood in SBC Football Opener
by WRJC WebMaster on September 4, 2026 at 3:33 PM
The Cashton Eagles picked up a costly victory over Brookwood 20-7 Thursday night in each teams Scenic Bluffs Conference opener. Cashton won but lost starting quarterback and safety Graham Hemmersbach to a lower body injury. Backup […]
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WRN Daily: DHS urges parents to vaccinate students for measles
by rneupert@learfield.com on September 4, 2026 at 12:10 PM
The Department of Health Services is urging parents to complete their children’s vaccination schedules. Dr. Stephanie Schauer says this is especially urgent as measles cases continue their spread in Wisconsin. “About 85.1% of Wisconsin […]
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Wisconsin AM News Summary
by Sean.Maloney@learfield.com on September 4, 2026 at 12:05 PM
DHS urges parents to vaccinate students for measles (UNDATED) State health officials urge parents to get their children vaccinated against the measles before the start of the school year. Dr. Stephanie Schauer with the Department of Health Services […]
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Wisconsin PM News Summary
by rneupert@learfield.com on September 3, 2026 at 7:05 PM
State grant will expand Northwoods bike trail (BOULDER JUNCTION) A popular Northwoods nature trail will be getting bigger. The Heart of Vilas County Bike Trail will be getting an extension next year thanks to a state grant. The 55 mile long trail […]
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