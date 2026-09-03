Madison dance organizations celebrate their pasts — and look to the future
Major milestones are marked with new works, guest artists, and educational programming.
Source: Isthmus.com
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Wisconsin PM News Summary
by rneupert@learfield.com on September 3, 2026 at 7:05 PM
State grant will expand Northwoods bike trail (BOULDER JUNCTION) A popular Northwoods nature trail will be getting bigger. The Heart of Vilas County Bike Trail will be getting an extension next year thanks to a state grant. The 55 mile long trail […]
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Viroqua Man Killed in Farm Accident
by WRJC WebMaster on September 3, 2026 at 6:40 PM
Sheriff Roy Torgerson and Coroner Betty Nigh report afatal farm-related incident occurred on Tuesday, September 1, 2026, inthe Town of Viroqua.Just before 12:30 PM, the Sheriff’s Office 911 Dispatch Center received acall from a farm located on […]
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Wisconsin PM Sports
by bscott@wrn.com on September 3, 2026 at 6:14 PM
The football Badgers are drawing closer to their season opener against Notre Dame on Sunday at Lambeau Field – The Packers get some time off before returning to the practice field on Monday, preparing for the season opener Sept. 13th at […]
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WRN Daily: See how scams have evolved with new data from the BBB
by rneupert@learfield.com on September 3, 2026 at 12:10 PM
A new long-term study by the Better Business Bureau examines how scammers have changed tactics over the years. Spokesperson Lisa Schiller says while the scams may be the same the tools and methods crooks use to pull them off continue to evolve. […]
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Wisconsin AM News Summary
by rneupert@learfield.com on September 3, 2026 at 12:05 PM
Fond du Lac man held on high cash bond after disturbing items found at home (FOND DU LAC) High bond is set for a Fond du Lac man following disturbing discoveries at his home. 47-year-old Benjamin Larson is being held on 250-thousand dollars bond […]
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Wisconsin AM Sports
by bscott@wrn.com on September 3, 2026 at 11:01 AM
Despite Jacob Misiorowski’s worst start of the season, the Brewers offense came to the rescue, banging out 14-hits in a 9-5 win over the Cubs at Wrigley Field – The Packers wrapped up their practice week and the players get some time off […]
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WRN Deep Dive: Trump Administration wants to rescind Roadless Rule in National Forests
by bhague@wrn.com on September 2, 2026 at 10:35 PM
The Trump administration plans to rescind the decades old Roadless Rule in National Forests, to decrease wildfire risks. Elizabeth Ward with Wisconsin’s John Muir Sierra Club Chapter says the rule was the subject of extensive public input […]
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Wisconsin PM News Summary
by rneupert@learfield.com on September 2, 2026 at 7:05 PM
Menasha mayor orders Flock Safety cameras disabled (MENASHA) Menasha is disabling its Flock Safety cameras. Mayor Austin Hammond on Tuesday ordered all of the city’s cameras to be covered and disabled. Hammond said in a statement his office […]
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Juneau County Arrest Report 9-2-26
by WRJC WebMaster on September 2, 2026 at 6:27 PM
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