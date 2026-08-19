WRN Daily: DHS reports more measles cases in SW Wisconsin

More measles cases confirmed in Southwestern Wisconsin. The Wisconsin Department of Health Services reports two cases in Grant County are related to confirmed measles cases in Lafayette and Iowa Counties – and part of an outbreak in Southwestern Wisconsin where cases now stand at 36 confirmed and 3 probable. During a media briefing last week, […] Source: WRN.com







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