American Players Theatre’s memorable ‘Sueño’
This is a production that embraces violence with tenderness and struggle with wit while also exploring fate vs. free will, reality vs. dreams, and father vs. son.
Source: Isthmus.com
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Wisconsin PM News Summary
by rneupert@learfield.com on August 19, 2026 at 7:05 PM
Green Bay’s new city clerk taking steps to restore election system (GREEN BAY) Green Bay’s new interim city clerk is taking steps to restore trust after a pair of absentee ballot double mailings. Interim clerk Stacy Menke (MAN-key) tells […]
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Wisconsin PM Sports
by bscott@wrn.com on August 19, 2026 at 7:04 PM
The Brewers, coming off a 22-0 win over Seattle last night, take on the Mariners in game two of the series tonight – The Packers returned to the practice field today, a closed to the public practice. They’ll face Denver […]
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2026 HS Football Previews – Brookwood Falcons
by WRJC WebMaster on August 19, 2026 at 5:10 PM
2026 Brookwood Falcons 2025 Record: 6-4 (5-2 Scenic Bluffs Conference) Head Coach: Jeremy Mack Mike’s 2026 Projected Record 4-5 (3-4 Scenic Bluffs Conference) Players to Watch: QB/DB Brennen Mack TE/LB […]
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2026 HS Football Previews – Hillsboro Tigers
by WRJC WebMaster on August 19, 2026 at 5:08 PM
2026 Hillsboro Tigers 2025 Record: 4-5 (2-5 Scenic Bluffs Conference) Head Coach: Jay Larsen (1st Year) Mike’s 2026 Projected Record 3-6 (2-5 Scenic Bluffs Conference) Players to Watch: […]
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Brown, Robert (Bob) Age 88 of Necedah
by WRJC WebMaster on August 19, 2026 at 2:06 PM
Robert (Bob) George Brown Sr., age 88, of Necedah, WI, died peacefully surrounded by family on Saturday, August 15th. A Celebration of Bob’s Life will be held on Friday, September 11, 2026 from 3:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m., with […]
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Wisconsin AM News Summary
by Sean.Maloney@learfield.com on August 19, 2026 at 12:05 PM
County clerk official and family members charged in drug investigation (MILWAUKEE) A Milwaukee County court official and two family members are charged in a drug investigation. Fox 6 Milwaukee reports that 54-year-old Samotria Matthews is […]
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WRN Daily: DHS reports more measles cases in SW Wisconsin
by bhague@wrn.com on August 19, 2026 at 12:05 PM
More measles cases confirmed in Southwestern Wisconsin. The Wisconsin Department of Health Services reports two cases in Grant County are related to confirmed measles cases in Lafayette and Iowa Counties – and part of an outbreak in […]
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Wisconsin AM Sports
by bscott@wrn.com on August 19, 2026 at 11:04 AM
A record tying night for the Brewers offense as they rolled to a 22-0 shutout win over the Seattle Mariners in their series opener at AM Fam Field. — NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said the NFL will eventually have teams outside of […]
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Wisconsin PM Sports
by bscott@wrn.com on August 18, 2026 at 9:06 PM
The Packers returned to the practice field today and it was another big day for tight end Tucker Kraft – The football Badgers hold an open to the public practice inside of Camp Randall Stadium tonight. – The Brewers return to […]
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