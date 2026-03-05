WRN Daily: Democrats propose BadgerCare Public Option

At the Capitol this week, Democrats introduce a bill they say could make healthcare more accessible and affordable in Wisconsin. La Crosse County Representative Tara Johnson said the BadgerCare public option is designed to extend healthcare coverage to more residents, lower costs and expand BadgerCare enrollment to small businesses. “Public health care keeps prices down […] Source: WRN.com







