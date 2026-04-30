WRN Daily: Dane County animal research facility to sell off 1000 beagles

A Dane County beagle research facility is selling its dogs to a rescue group. Blue Mounds-based Ridglan Farms, which for years has bred beagles for medical testing, is selling over one-thousand of them to Florida-based Big Dog Ranch Rescue. The deal was brokered by Maryland-based Center for a Humane Economy for an undisclosed payment. As […] Source: WRN.com







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