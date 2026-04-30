WRN Daily: Dane County animal research facility to sell off 1000 beagles
A Dane County beagle research facility is selling its dogs to a rescue group. Blue Mounds-based Ridglan Farms, which for years has bred beagles for medical testing, is selling over one-thousand of them to Florida-based Big Dog Ranch Rescue. The deal was brokered by Maryland-based Center for a Humane Economy for an undisclosed payment. As […] Source: WRN.com
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Larson, Deborah “Debbe” Lynn Age 77 of Kendall
by WRJC WebMaster on April 30, 2026 at 5:14 PM
Deborah “Debbe” Lynn Larson, 77, of Kendall, died on Wednesday, April 29, 2026, at Milestone Senior Living in Hillsboro, Wisconsin. A Memorial Service will be held on Monday, May 4, 2026, at 11:00 A.M. at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 307 […]
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Wisconsin PM News Summary
by ted.ehlen@learfield.com on April 30, 2026 at 5:00 PM
State Senator Andre Jacque won’t seek re-election (DE PERE) Another powerful Republican in the Wisconsin State Senate won’t seek re-election. First District State Senator André Jacque of DePere announced Thursday morning he […]
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WRN Daily: Dane County animal research facility to sell off 1000 beagles
by rneupert@learfield.com on April 30, 2026 at 12:10 PM
A Dane County beagle research facility is selling its dogs to a rescue group. Blue Mounds-based Ridglan Farms, which for years has bred beagles for medical testing, is selling over one-thousand of them to Florida-based Big Dog Ranch Rescue. The deal […]
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Wisconsin AM News Summary
by rneupert@learfield.com on April 30, 2026 at 12:05 PM
Ridglan Farms to sell beagles to rescue group (BLUE MOUNDS) A Dane County beagle research facility is selling its dogs to a rescue group. Blue Mounds-based Ridglan Farms, which for years has bred beagles for medical testing, is selling over […]
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Wisconsin AM Sports
by bscott@wrn.com on April 30, 2026 at 11:03 AM
The Brewers surrendered four home runs and fell to the Arizona Diamondbacks 6-2 – The football Badgers wrapped up spring drills in Madison on Wednesday – The Packers open their 2-day rookie minicamp in Green Bay on Friday – NBA and […]
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Walker, Helen Elizabeth Age 88 of Mauston
by WRJC WebMaster on April 29, 2026 at 6:50 PM
Helen Elizabeth Walker, age 88, passed away April 22, 2026 in Mauston, WI. She was born to Ada and Wilson Robertson on May 8,1937 in Brantford, Ontario, Canada. After the death of her father, Helen, her sister Mary and mother Ada moved to the United […]
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Local Prep Scores from Tuesday 4/28
by WRJC WebMaster on April 29, 2026 at 4:18 PM
Softball Hillsboro 5 Cashton 4 (Gracie Herritz 2×4 walk off 8th inning single) Bangor 13 Necedah 1 Bangor 17 Necedah 3 Royall 6 De Soto 2 Tomah 6 Sparta 1 Baseball Hillsboro 6 Cashton 5 Westfield 3 Mauston 2 (Isaac Steinke 12 strikeouts […]
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WRN Daily: Judges Dismiss Second Challenge to Wisconsin Congressional Maps
by Sean.Maloney@learfield.com on April 29, 2026 at 12:05 PM
A second legal challenge to Wisconsin’s congressional maps has been dismissed, with a panel of judges ruling that claims of partisan gerrymandering cannot be resolved under state law. A three-judge Circuit Court panel rejected a lawsuit […]
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Wisconsin AM News Summary
by rneupert@learfield.com on April 29, 2026 at 12:05 PM
Second challenge to Wisconsin’s congressional maps rejected (UNDATED) A second challenge to Wisconsin’s congressional maps has been dismissed by a panel of judges. A three-judge Circuit Court panel has dismissed a lawsuit challenging […]
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