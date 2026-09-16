WRN Daily: Crowley proposes anti-corruption measures if elected

Democratic candidate for Governor David Crowley proposes anti-corruption measures if elected. The Milwaukee County executive says members of the Public Service Commission and lawmakers with utilities oversight should have to wait at least two years before moving on to industry employment. “We don’t want elected officials or our regulators in any capacity auditioning for a […] Source: WRN.com







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