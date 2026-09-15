WRN Daily: Tiffany won’t fly for a few days, Crowley campaign doesn’t fly

Candidate for Wisconsin Governor Tom Tiffany plans to keep all campaign commitments this week following his close call over the weekend – but the congressman won’t be in Washington right away. Tiffany briefed media in Wausau on Sunday after he and his pilot were rescued from Lake Wausau Saturday night when their light plan stalled […] Source: WRN.com







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