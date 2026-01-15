WRN Daily: Assembly approves proposed amendments to Wisconsin Constitution

Wisconsin voters may have a chance to this fall to enshrine in the state Constitution the right to gather in worship. Representative Ron Tusler (R-Harrison) said it stems from actions by the Evers’ administration took early in the COVID-19 pandemic, prohibiting gatherings of more than 10 people. “Our founders promised the people of faith that […] Source: WRN.com







