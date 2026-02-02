WRN Daily: AG Kaul backs Minnesota lawsuit to end increased ICE presence in Minneapolis

Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul is supporting Minnesota’s attempts to end enhanced ICE enforcement in Minneapolis. Kaul joined a number of Democratic attorneys general in filing a brief in support of the state’s legal efforts to remove ICE from Minneapolis. He says the Trump Administration is openly violating the rights of citizens while pressuring Minnesota […] Source: WRN.com







WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.