WRN Daily: 4th of July fireworks pose risks to kids

When it comes to kids and fireworks, adults should let the professionals handle it. Brigid Straub, program coordinator at Children’s Wisconsin Safety Center says even sparklers pose risks. “They actually burn at 1200 degrees. That’s hot enough to melt glass and they don’t stop staying hot right when they stop sparkling. So that often causes other […] Source: WRN.com







WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.