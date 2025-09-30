With a government shutdown looming, Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., warned that if Affordable Care Act subsidies are allowed to expire, rural health insurance enrollees would be hit “twice as much.” That’s Mostly True.
People with insurance through the Affordable Care Act will see a “75% increase in premiums starting Nov. 1” if enhanced subsidies are not extended, including “twice as much in the rural areas.”
Source: Politifacts.com
-
Juneau County Arrest Report 9-30-25
by WRJC WebMaster on September 30, 2025 at 2:19 PM
-
Wisconsin PM News Summary
by Raymond Neupert on September 30, 2025 at 1:00 PM
Teen charged in fatal shooting of his girlfriend (MILWAUKEE) A Milwaukee teen is charged in his girlfriend’s fatal shooting. 17-year-old Javier Smith is charged with first-degree reckless homicide and weapon possession after shooting and […]
-
Titletown Report
by Bill Scott on September 30, 2025 at 11:02 AM
The Packers are in their bye week this week, after their 40-40 tie in Dallas on Sunday night.
-
Wisconsin AM Sportscast
by Bill Scott on September 30, 2025 at 10:59 AM
The Major League Baseball wildcard playoffs start today in four cities, including the Padres and Cubs in Chicago. The winner of that series gets a date with the Brewers in the divisional playoffs. — The Bucks open training […]
-
Wisconsin AM News Summary
by Raymond Neupert on September 30, 2025 at 8:00 AM
Homicide charges filed after victim dies following attack outside Camp Randall Stadium (MADISON) Battery charges have been upgraded to homicide charges after the victim of an attack outside Camp Randall Stadium dies. 33 year old Keith Jones was […]
-
Faith Christian Church Celebrates Pastor Shirek Retirement & 40 Years
by WRJC WebMaster on September 29, 2025 at 4:40 PM
This past Sunday marked a joyful milestone in the heart of the community, as Faith Christian Church celebrated its 40th anniversary and honored the retirement of their founding pastor, Paul Shirek, who has faithfully served God […]
-
UTV/ATV Burglary in Adams County
by WRJC WebMaster on September 29, 2025 at 4:39 PM
-
Deadly Accident in Town of Dellona
by WRJC WebMaster on September 29, 2025 at 4:39 PM
Three people died during a crash in the Town of Dellona Sunday morning, the Sauk County Sheriff’s Office reported. The county’s communication center received a call for a single-vehicle accident on Coon Bluff Road just north of CTH P […]
-
Local Prep football scores from Friday night and V0lleyball from Saturday
by WRJC WebMaster on September 29, 2025 at 3:36 PM
Hillsboro 42 New Lisbon 0 (Ryan McCoic 15-157 3tds Rushing) Bangor 38 Royall 0 Ithaca 43 Necedah 14 Brookwood 15 Cashton 8 Ripon 61 Mauston 8 Berlin 44 Wisconsin Dells 6 Nekoosa 24 Adams-Friendship 22 Waupun 60 Wautoma 17 Reedsburg 49 Baraboo 7 […]
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.