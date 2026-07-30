Wisconsin’s Democratic primary for governor has changed a lot since January — and not much at all

Five candidates are seeking the Democratic nomination for Wisconsin governor and continue to travel the state to convince voters they are the best fit. About two weeks remain until Election Day on Aug. 11 and early in-person voting begins July 28.

Source: Isthmus.com







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