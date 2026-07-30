Wisconsin’s Democratic primary for governor has changed a lot since January — and not much at all
Five candidates are seeking the Democratic nomination for Wisconsin governor and continue to travel the state to convince voters they are the best fit. About two weeks remain until Election Day on Aug. 11 and early in-person voting begins July 28.
Source: Isthmus.com
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Mile Bluff Opens New Simulation Learning Lab to Advance Staff Training
by WRJC WebMaster on July 30, 2026 at 3:53 PM
Mile Bluff Medical Center is proud to announce the opening of its new Simulation Learning Lab, a dedicated training space designed to support the ongoing development of healthcare professionals across the organization. Located in the former […]
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2026 HS Football Preview: Berlin Indians
by WRJC WebMaster on July 30, 2026 at 3:52 PM
2026 HS Football Preview: Berlin Indians Berlin Indians 2025 Record: 8-2 (7-0 South Central Conference) Head Coach: Joe Stellmacher Mike’s 2026 Projected Record 5-4 (5-2 South Central Conference) Players to […]
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WRN Daily: Hong lead grows in latest MU poll of Dem primary voters
by bhague@wrn.com on July 30, 2026 at 12:05 PM
A new Marquette Law School Poll shows increasing support for a candidate in the Democratic primary for governor. State Representative Francesca Hong increased her support to 38% of Democratic voters, with 34% still undecided. The Madison Democratic […]
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Wisconsin AM News Summary
by Sean.Maloney@learfield.com on July 30, 2026 at 12:05 PM
Bodycam video of Romo OWI arrest released (MILWAUKEE) Fox 6 Milwaukee has obtained bodycam footage of Former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo’s OWI arrest by a Milwaukee County Sheriff’s deputy. During the stop at about 5:30 PM last […]
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Titletown Report set to return
by bscott@wrn.com on July 30, 2026 at 11:14 AM
The Green Bay Packers are back on the practice field, getting ready for the upcoming 2026 season. That means the Titletown Report returns on Monday, Sept. 7 to give you the latest on the team, Monday thru Friday during the season, giving you […]
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Wisconsin AM Sports
by bscott@wrn.com on July 30, 2026 at 11:08 AM
Green Bay Packers Training Camp is underway as the team starts its journey with what they hope is a Super Bowl run. — The Brewers dropped their series with the Giants, falling 16-3 on Wednesday afternoon in San Francisco.
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WISCONSIN PM SPORTS
by dougrussell@wrn.com on July 29, 2026 at 9:55 PM
The Packers open up training camp, and the Brewers need a rally if they’re going to win their series at San Francisco.
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2026 HS Football Preview: Tomah Timberwolves
by WRJC WebMaster on July 29, 2026 at 7:34 PM
2026 HS Football Preview: Tomah Timberwolves Tomah Timberwolves 2025 Record: 1-8 (1-6 Mississippi Valley Conference) Head Coach: Collin Eswein (1st Year) Mike’s 2026 Projected Record 1-8 (1-6 Mississippi Valley […]
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Wisconsin PM News Summary
by rneupert@learfield.com on July 29, 2026 at 7:05 PM
Hong lead grows in latest MU poll of Dem primary voters (UNDATED) A new Marquette Law School Poll shows increasing support for a candidate in the Democratic primary for governor. State Representative Francesca Hong increased her support to 38% of […]
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