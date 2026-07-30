WRN Daily: Hong lead grows in latest MU poll of Dem primary voters

A new Marquette Law School Poll shows increasing support for a candidate in the Democratic primary for governor. State Representative Francesca Hong increased her support to 38% of Democratic voters, with 34% still undecided. The Madison Democratic Socialist had 26% support in the poll released July 22 with 48% undecided. Former Lieutenant Governor Mandela Barnes […] Source: WRN.com







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