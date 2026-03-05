Wisconsin man accused of setting fire to congressman's office over TikTok ban gets 7 years in prison
A Wisconsin man who allegedly told police he tried to set fire to a Republican congressman’s office last year because he was angry that the lawmaker backed a bill requiring TikTok’s Chinese owner to sell off its U.S. operations has…
Source: LacrosseTribune.com
Wisconsin PM News Summary
by ted.ehlen@learfield.com on March 5, 2026 at 7:00 PM
Man from Greenfield killed after fleeing Texas Border Patrol checkpoint (KENT, TX) A Wisconsin man was killed Wednesday after fleeing a U.S. Border Patrol checkpoint in west Texas. The Texas Department of Public Safety says 33-year-old James Douglas […]
Wisconsin PM Sports
by bscott@wrn.com on March 5, 2026 at 6:52 PM
The Badger men’s and women’s hockey teams are in action tonight – Four Badger women’s players are among the top 10 finalists for women’s college hockey’s best player – According to reports, the Packers have […]
WRN Daily: Democrats propose BadgerCare Public Option
by bhague@wrn.com on March 5, 2026 at 12:05 PM
At the Capitol this week, Democrats introduce a bill they say could make healthcare more accessible and affordable in Wisconsin. La Crosse County Representative Tara Johnson said the BadgerCare public option is designed to extend healthcare coverage […]
Wisconsin AM News Summary
by rneupert@learfield.com on March 5, 2026 at 12:05 PM
Arrest made in threat to Neenah Middle School (NEENAH) Neenah Middle School went virtual on Wednesday as the building was closed in connection to a threat. District Superintendent Steve Harrison said the threat made online “pertained to a […]
Wisconsin AM Sports
by bscott@wrn.com on March 5, 2026 at 12:02 PM
The Badgers sent their seniors out with a 78-45 Senior Night win over Maryland in Big Ten action at the Kohl Center. – Marquette beat Providence to make it back-to-back road wins in the Big East – The Bucks dropped their 4th […]
Local WIAA Regional Qrt-Final Scores from Tuesday 3/3
by WRJC WebMaster on March 4, 2026 at 6:01 PM
D2 Tomah 69 La Crosse Logan 64 (Quinn Gerke 36points for Tomah) Baraboo 68 Reedsburg 55 D3 Arcadia 70 Wautoma 52 Adams-Friendship 56 Bloomer 40 Amherst 57 Westfield 55 Platteville 76 River Valley 66 (Platteville will play at Mauston Friday night) […]
Free Throws Lift Nekoosa Over Necedah in Boy Regional
by WRJC WebMaster on March 4, 2026 at 6:01 PM
The Nekoosa Papermakers got to the free throw line early and often as they triumphed over Necedah 50-42 Tuesday night in a WIAA D4 Boys Basketball Regional Quarter-final matchup. Nekoosa made 18-32 free throws in the victory. Fin Krcmar made […]
WEIGHT LIMIT NOTICE for the TOWN OF KILDARE
by WRJC WebMaster on March 4, 2026 at 3:16 PM
Due to recent warm temperatures and melting,Notice is hereby given that effective Wed., March 4, 2026 All town roads in the Town of Kildare are Posted at an eight-ton gross limit until further notice. By Order of […]
Former Monroe County Nurse Sentenced to Prison for Engaging in Sexual Intercourse with...
by WRJC WebMaster on March 4, 2026 at 3:14 PM
Monroe County District Attorney Kevin D. Croninger announced that on February 27,2026, Honorable Judge Paul Curran found Melissa R. Knutson, of Readstown, Wisconsin guilty of Misconduct in Public Office and Obstructing an officer. These convictions […]
