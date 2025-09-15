Wisconsin Democrat Kelda Roys launches run for governor against 'extremists'
A Wisconsin state senator who came in third in the Democratic primary for governor in 2018 is running again. Kelda Roys says in her campaign launch video on Monday that “extremists” like President Donald Trump and billionaire Elon Musk are…
Titletown Report
by Bill Scott on September 15, 2025 at 11:06 AM
The Packers return to the practice field today after taking the weekend off. After a 2-0 start, how good is Green Bay’s defense.
Wisconsin AM Sportscast
by Bill Scott on September 15, 2025 at 11:04 AM
The Brewers became the first team to clinch a playoff spot, but lost the series finale to the Cardinals on Sunday – The Packers had the weekend off and return to the practice field today – The Badgers lost 38-14 at Alabama on […]
Wisconsin AM News Summary
by bhague@wrn.com on September 15, 2025 at 8:45 AM
Village trustee recall is Tuesday (DEFOREST) A recall election in a Dane County community. Voters in DeForest outside Madison will decide Tuesday whether or not Trustee Andrew Landgraf will remain in office or be replaced by Alicia Williams or […]
Wisconsin PM Sportscast
by Bill Scott on September 12, 2025 at 6:00 PM
The Packers are off to a 2-0 start but coach Matt LaFleur said there’s a long way to go – The Badgers are on their way to Alabama to face the Crimson Tide tomorrow – The Brewers return to action tonight, playing host to St. Louis […]
Local Prep Scores from Thursday 9/11
by WRJC WebMaster on September 12, 2025 at 4:42 PM
Girls Volleyball Royall 3 Wonewoc-Center 0 Royall 3 Necedah 0 Wonewoc-Center 3 New Lisbon 0 New Lisbon 3 Necedah 0 Brookwood 3 Bangor 1 Brookwood 3 Hillsboro 0 Cashton 3 Hillsboro 2 Cashton 3 Bangor 0 Mauston 3 Berlin 0 (Kira Clemens 7aces) […]
Royall Sweeps New Lisbon Double Dual Defeating Wonewoc-Center & Necedah
by WRJC WebMaster on September 12, 2025 at 4:40 PM
The Royall Panthers volleyball team defeated Wonewoc-Center in straight sets 25-15, 25-19, and 25-16 Thursday night. Bria Gruen had a strong game for the Panthers with over a dozen kills. Laya Wainwright and Brea Lipke also had strong […]
New Lisbon School Board Budget Meeting Agenda
by WRJC WebMaster on September 12, 2025 at 2:10 PM
September 16th -Juneau County Board Meeting Agenda
by WRJC WebMaster on September 12, 2025 at 2:08 PM
Juneau County Arrest Report 9-12-25
by WRJC WebMaster on September 12, 2025 at 2:07 PM
