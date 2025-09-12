Community honors life of 10-year-old Harper Moyski, killed in shooting at Minneapolis church
The mother of a 10-year-old girl killed during a mass shooting in a Catholic church in Minneapolis has remembered her as a sharp, curious and funny child who “didn’t water herself down.” Friends, family and people gathered Sunday in an…
Wisconsin PM Sportscast
by Bill Scott on September 12, 2025 at 6:00 PM
The Packers are off to a 2-0 start but coach Matt LaFleur said there’s a long way to go – The Badgers are on their way to Alabama to face the Crimson Tide tomorrow – The Brewers return to action tonight, playing host to St. Louis […]
Local Prep Scores from Thursday 9/11
by WRJC WebMaster on September 12, 2025 at 4:42 PM
Girls Volleyball Royall 3 Wonewoc-Center 0 Royall 3 Necedah 0 Wonewoc-Center 3 New Lisbon 0 New Lisbon 3 Necedah 0 Brookwood 3 Bangor 1 Brookwood 3 Hillsboro 0 Cashton 3 Hillsboro 2 Cashton 3 Bangor 0 Mauston 3 Berlin 0 (Kira Clemens 7aces) […]
Royall Sweeps New Lisbon Double Dual Defeating Wonewoc-Center & Necedah
by WRJC WebMaster on September 12, 2025 at 4:40 PM
The Royall Panthers volleyball team defeated Wonewoc-Center in straight sets 25-15, 25-19, and 25-16 Thursday night. Bria Gruen had a strong game for the Panthers with over a dozen kills. Laya Wainwright and Brea Lipke also had strong […]
New Lisbon School Board Budget Meeting Agenda
by WRJC WebMaster on September 12, 2025 at 2:10 PM
September 16th -Juneau County Board Meeting Agenda
by WRJC WebMaster on September 12, 2025 at 2:08 PM
Juneau County Arrest Report 9-12-25
by WRJC WebMaster on September 12, 2025 at 2:07 PM
Wisconsin PM News Summary
by Raymond Neupert on September 12, 2025 at 1:00 PM
Three rescued following plane crash into Lake Michigan (MILWAUKEE) Three people were rescued after their plane crashed into Lake Michigan on Thursday. A spokesperson from Milwaukee’s Mitchell Airport said the single-engine plane was on its way […]
Titletown Report
by Bill Scott on September 12, 2025 at 11:06 AM
The Packers cruised to a 27-18 win over the Washington Commanders on Thursday night – Tucker Kraft had a career day – The Packers will be without wideout Jayden Reed for considerable time after he suffered a broken collarbone.
Wisconsin AM Sportscast
by Bill Scott on September 12, 2025 at 11:02 AM
The Packers are off to a 2-0 start, knocking off the Washington Commanders 27-18 – Packers wideout Jayden Reed will miss considerable time after suffering a broken collarbone – Former Packers great Sterling Sharpe was honored by the team […]
