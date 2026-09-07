What to do in Madison this week: Sept. 7-10, 2026
Picks this week include trance-inducing trio Setting at ALL; philosopher Phil Mack presents a series ‘Thinking About Music.’
Source: Isthmus.com
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WISCONSIN PM SPORTS
by dougrussell@wrn.com on September 7, 2026 at 9:57 PM
The Brewers rally past the Cubs during a Labor Day matinee at American Family Field, the Packers name their captains, and the Badgers assess their second half struggles against Notre Dame Sunday night.
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WISCONSIN PM SPORTS
by dougrussell@wrn.com on September 7, 2026 at 9:41 PM
The Brewers rally for a Labor Day matinee win over the Cubs, and the Packers name their captains ahead of Sunday’s season opener against the Vikings.
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WISCONSIN PM SPORTS
by dougrussell@wrn.com on September 7, 2026 at 9:27 PM
The Brewers rally past the Cubs in a Labor Day matinee, the Packers name their captains, and the Badgers asses their second half struggles. WISpCast4pm
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WRN Daily: Wisconsin Accepting Applications for Food Security Grant Program
by Sean.Maloney@learfield.com on September 7, 2026 at 12:05 PM
Food assistance organizations across Wisconsin can now apply for funding through the state’s Food Security in Wisconsin grant program, which helps connect food pantries with locally produced foods while supporting Wisconsin farmers. According […]
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Wisconsin AM News Summary
by Sean.Maloney@learfield.com on September 7, 2026 at 12:05 PM
Packers’ Jacobs’ initial court appearance moved up (BROWN COUNTY) Green Bay Packers running back Josh Jacobs’ initial court appearance has been moved. Jacobs was scheduled to have his initial court appearance on November 17; […]
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WISCONSIN AM SPORTS
by dougrussell@wrn.com on September 7, 2026 at 11:05 AM
The Badgers play well until they don’t, the Brewers lose a slugfest, and the state’s minor league teams end their respective seasons against each other.
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Titletown Report
by bscott@wrn.com on September 7, 2026 at 8:00 AM
The Packers start preparing today for Sunday’s season opener against the Vikings in the Twin Cities – The Packers are still a young football team, but after a three-year run, they no longer hold that distinction – Jordan Love and […]
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WISCONSIN PM SPORTS
by dougrussell@wrn.com on September 4, 2026 at 8:56 PM
Josh Jacobs has his court date, the Brewers hit the Queen City, and the Badgers get set to take on the Irish in Green Bay
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Wisconsin AM News Summary
by rneupert@learfield.com on September 4, 2026 at 7:05 PM
Severe weather still in Wisconsin on Friday (UNDATED) Severe weather in the forecast for today. After storms knocked out power across Southeast Wisconsin on Thursday and dumped 7 inches of rain on parts of Northeast Wisconsin, more storms are in the […]
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