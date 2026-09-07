WRN Daily: Wisconsin Accepting Applications for Food Security Grant Program

Food assistance organizations across Wisconsin can now apply for funding through the state’s Food Security in Wisconsin grant program, which helps connect food pantries with locally produced foods while supporting Wisconsin farmers. According to the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection, the program provides funding to organizations that purchase food directly from Wisconsin […] Source: WRN.com







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