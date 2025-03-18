West Virginia couple convicted of abusing adopted children is set for sentencing
A West Virginia couple is set for sentencing for mistreating their adopted children. Jeanne Kay Whitefeather and Donald Ray Lantz face hundreds of years in prison at their sentencing Wednesday. Whitefeather and Lantz were found guilty of forced labor, human…
Health Fair coming Up this Week in Lake Delton Medical Center
by WRJC WebMaster on March 18, 2025 at 4:50 PM
Reserve your spot at the upcoming health fair being held at Mile Bluff – Delton Family Medical Center in Lake Delton on Thursday, March 20 from 7 to 10 am. Receive free blood pressure and blood sugar testing, and learn what your risk […]
Wisconsin PM News Summary
by Raymond Neupert on March 18, 2025 at 1:00 PM
School resource officers placed in Milwaukee Public Schools after year-plus-long delay (MILWAUKEE) After a wait of over a year, school resource officers are in Milwaukee Public Schools. The city of Milwaukee and MPS complied with court orders and […]
Wisconsin AM Sportscast
by Bill Scott on March 18, 2025 at 11:06 AM
The NCAA men’s basketball tournament tips off with a pair of First Four matchups tonight – The latest Top 25 poll rankings for Wisconsin and Marquette – the Major League Baseball season opens this morning with the first of a […]
Wisconsin AM News Summary
by Raymond Neupert on March 18, 2025 at 8:00 AM
State of the Tribes Address is Tuesday (MADISON) The annual State of the Tribes Address is today at the Capitol. The Great Lakes Inter-Tribal Council selects a tribal leader to deliver the annual address on behalf of Wisconsin’s 11 federally […]
Royall Cant Overcome Early Deficit Falls one Game Shy of State
by WRJC WebMaster on March 17, 2025 at 5:24 PM
The Royall Panthers boys basketball team had their season come to an end to Cochrane Fountain City 53-41 Saturday in La Crosse. Royall dug themselves and early hole and could never full recover from it. C-FC scored the first 12 points of […]
Nicholson, Daniel H. Age 80 of New Lisbon
by WRJC WebMaster on March 17, 2025 at 3:27 PM
Daniel H. Nicholson, age 80 of New Lisbon, passed away peacefully on March 6, 2025, at the Serenity House in Tomah, Wisconsin. Danny was the son of Walter and Rowena (Wagner) Nicholson and was born on July 2, 1944, in Pontiac, Illinois. His […]
Wisconsin AM News Summary
by bhague@wrn.com on March 17, 2025 at 8:00 AM
Documents reveal questionable spending by UW Madison DEI chancellor (MADISON) New revelations regarding DEI initiatives at UW Madison. The university removed Levar Charleston, the chancellor overseeing diversity equity and inclusion initiatives, […]
Wisconsin PM News Summary
by Raymond Neupert on March 14, 2025 at 7:00 PM
More cuts, layoffs coming to St. Norbert College (DE PERE) A Wisconsin college is looking at possible layoffs. St. Norbert College in De Pere will be cutting 15 majors and minors and laying off faculty in order to stave off budget deficits. The […]
Royall Survives Post Season Game vs North Crawford
by WRJC WebMaster on March 14, 2025 at 5:49 PM
The Royall Panthers survived 1st half foul trouble to prevail over North Crawford 51-48 in a WIAA Sectional semi-final game Thursday night. Already playing without Trey Wildes due to an injury Royall found themselves down 3 starters as Landon […]
