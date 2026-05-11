We talked to three doctors who prescribe GLP-1 medications to understand what it’s like to be on them — the side effects that come when you start, the diet and exercise required while on them, and what it means to stop.

Realities of life on GLP-1s for weight loss
Source: Politifacts.com



WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.

Click or Tap to Go to McStreamy News, Info and Entertainment