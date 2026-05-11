Rep. Nick Langworthy, R-N.Y., said the average IRS tax refund is up 11% compared to 2025. He’s right, and tax experts say it’s because of tax reductions from President Donald Trump’s tax bill.
“The average IRS tax refund is up 11% compared to last year.”
Source: Politifacts.com
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City of Mauston Common Council Meeting for May 12th
by WRJC WebMaster on May 11, 2026 at 7:08 PM
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Juneau County Arrest Report 5-11-26
by WRJC WebMaster on May 11, 2026 at 7:06 PM
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Juneau County Sheriff Sales 5-11-26
by WRJC WebMaster on May 11, 2026 at 7:03 PM
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Local Prep Scores from over the Weekend
by WRJC WebMaster on May 11, 2026 at 5:18 PM
Softball New Lisbon 18 Mauston 8 Burlington Catholic Central 25 Mauston 1 New Lisbon 9 Burlington Catholic Central 8 Ithaca/Weston 6 Hillsboro 0 Richland Center 11 Hillsboro 0 Phillips 3 Royall 2 Royall 11 Chequamegon 1 Melrose-Mindoro 8 […]
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New Lisbon Softball Sweeps Home Triangular
by WRJC WebMaster on May 11, 2026 at 5:17 PM
The New Lisbon Softball team went 2-0 at their home triangular Saturday defeating Mauston 18-8 and Burlington Catholic Central 9-8. Amelia Dvorak had 3 hits and a pair of RBI’s in the victory over Mauston while Karey Edgerton went 2×3 […]
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Wisconsin PM News Summary
by ted.ehlen@learfield.com on May 11, 2026 at 5:00 PM
Allegedly armed man shot, killed by Oshkosh police officer after refusing commands (OSHKOSH) Oshkosh Police fatally shot a man accused of pointing a firearm at an officer Sunday morning. The Wisconsin Department of Justice says police were […]
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Mile Bluff Earns 4?Star CMS Hospital Quality Rating
by WRJC WebMaster on May 11, 2026 at 2:39 PM
Mile Bluff Medical Center in Mauston is proud to share that it has earned a 4?star Overall Hospital Quality Rating from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS). In 2026, only about 40% of hospitals nationwide earned 4 or 5 stars, […]
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Christensen, Leroy Charles Age 90 of Tomah
by WRJC WebMaster on May 11, 2026 at 2:26 PM
Leroy Charles Christensen, age 90, passed away on Friday, May 8, 2026, surrounded by his loving family in Wisconsin Rapids, WI. Funeral Services for Leroy will be held on Monday, May 11, 2026 at 2:00 p.m. at the Torkelson Funeral Home […]
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Wisconsin AM News Summary
by rneupert@learfield.com on May 11, 2026 at 12:05 PM
Appleton mayor wants city to drop contract for automated cameras (APPLETON) Flock license plate recognition cameras will likely be going away soon in Appleton. Mayor Jake Woodford says one reason he wants to end this contract is because of […]
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