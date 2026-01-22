Virginia’s new AG Jones fights DOJ on in-state tuition for immigrant students

Virginia’s new Attorney General Jay Jones is reversing his predecessor’s stance on in-state tuition for immigrants who are in the country illegally. On Wednesday, Jones filed a motion to withdraw from an agreement with the U.S. Department of Justice that…

Source: LacrosseTribune.com







WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.